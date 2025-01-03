Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING | Parental Consent Must For Children To Open Social Media Account: Centre

Published 21:33 IST, January 3rd 2025

BREAKING | Parental Consent Must For Children To Open Social Media Account: Centre

Parental consent must for children to open social media account: Centre in draft rules for Data Protection

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING | Parental Consent Must For Children To Open Social Media Account: Centre | Image: AI Generated

Parental consent must for children to open social media account: Centre in draft rules for Data Protection

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:45 IST, January 3rd 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.