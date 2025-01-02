Search icon
Published 18:24 IST, January 2nd 2025

PM Modi Condemns ‘Cowardly’ Terror Attack in New Orleans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the “cowardly” terrorist attack on New Orleans.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the “cowardly” terrorist attack on New Orleans. | Image: PTI

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the “cowardly” terror attack on New Orleans which killed at least 10 people and left dozens injured.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy.”

Updated 18:45 IST, January 2nd 2025

