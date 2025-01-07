Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Parts of India

Published 07:10 IST, January 7th 2025

Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Parts of India

Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Bihar

Reported by: Digital Desk
Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Bihar | Image: X/@imd_patna

Patna: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook Nepal, with tremors felt in parts of India, including Bihar , Delhi-NCR, and Sikkim.

IMD Patna confirmed the seismic activity and reported that tremors were felt in several parts of Bihar, including the capital, Patna.

No reports of damage and casualty emerges yet.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:22 IST, January 7th 2025

Earthquake Bihar
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: