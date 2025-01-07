Published 07:10 IST, January 7th 2025
Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Parts of India
Reported by: Digital Desk
Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Bihar | Image: X/@imd_patna
Patna: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook Nepal, with tremors felt in parts of India, including Bihar , Delhi-NCR, and Sikkim.
IMD Patna confirmed the seismic activity and reported that tremors were felt in several parts of Bihar, including the capital, Patna.
No reports of damage and casualty emerges yet.
Updated 07:22 IST, January 7th 2025