Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Parts of India

No reports of damage and casualty emerges yet.

IMD Patna confirmed the seismic activity and reported that tremors were felt in several parts of Bihar, including the capital, Patna.

Patna: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook Nepal, with tremors felt in parts of India, including Bihar , Delhi-NCR, and Sikkim.

