Powerful LPG Cylinder Blast Occurs In Delhi's Narela, Six Injured

New Delhi: A powerful LPG cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela area on Thursday left at least six people injured. The incident destroyed the entire establishment leading to a panic-like situation in the area. On information, the local police along with two fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to control the fire. The rescue operations are underway at the spot.

Further details regarding the explosion are being awaited.

Earlier, a tragic incident occurred in Narela, where three individuals lost their lives and six others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a food processing unit. The fire started at around 3:38 am at Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, a dry moong dal facility.

The blaze quickly spread throughout the factory, trapping several workers inside. Upon receiving the distress call, more than 14 fire tenders were dispatched to the site, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.