BREAKING: President's Rule Likely to be Imposed in Manipur, Say Sources

Imphal: Days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down from his post, sources said that the President's Rule is likely to be imposed in the strife-torn state. Sources familiar with the matter

Earlier on Sunday, CM Singh had tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The governor accepted Singh's resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested that he continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.

Singh's resignation came hours after he returned from Delhi following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah . Singh had been defying the opposition's demand to step down as CM of the ethnic violence-hit state where trouble broke out 21 months ago in May 2023.