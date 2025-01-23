BREAKING: Private School in Mumbai's Jogeshwari Receives Bomb Threat, Afzal Gang Named in Mail

Mumbai: A private school in Mumbai's Jogeshwar area received a bomb threat on Thursday afternoon. Following this, Mumbai police deployed heavy security at the school premises. The BDDS team has been sent to search.

As per Republic Media Network's sources, the threat has been sent with the name of the Afzal gang.

However, nothing suspicious has been found as of now but the investigation is still underway.

In a police statement, ANI in a post wrote, “A bomb threat email prompted an immediate security response at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region of Mumbai, with local law enforcement and explosive detection personnel dispatched to conduct a thorough investigation of the premises.”

40 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats, $30,000 Ransom Demand Via Email

In December 2024, as many as 40 schools in the national capital including Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School received the threat email.

According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat mail was received between 11:30 and 12 in the night. When the school administration checked the mail in the morning, they informed the police and the children were sent on leave as a precaution.

The bomb threat email reads, “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.”

The mail sent by the email ID scottielanza@gmail.Com, includes a ransom demand of $30,000. An investigation is underway and it has not yet been ascertained who is behind these bomb threats. At present, several teams are engaged in searching inside the school. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The police declared the school threat case as a hoax call.