Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Oath as Lok Sabha MP After Wayanad Win

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC), who recently won the Wayanad By-Elections by a humongous margin, has taken the oath as the Lok Sabha MP.

Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath as Lok Sabha MP

Priyanka Gandhi, who made her political debut with contesting elections from Wayanad after the seat was left vacant by her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , has taken another milestone step in her nascent political career.

The Congress General Secretary, who emerged victorious in the Wayanad Polls and won by a margin more than Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha win margin, has now taken oath as the Member of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha.

The 52-year-old, who joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul as an MP in what is a rare instance of three members of a family together in Parliament, took affirmation in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution soon after the House met. Priyanka Gandhi took the plunge into active politics in 2019 and was later appointed Congress general secretary. Five years after that, Priyanka Gandhi begins her journey as an elected representative of the people.

With a winning margin of more than 4.1 lakh votes, she surpassed the tally of her brother Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala .

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into Parliament comes at a difficult time for the party, which has been jolted by electoral defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra. It would be interesting to see if she is able to give a much-needed fillip to the grand old party and help put it back on the electoral track.

Often drawing comparisons with her grandmother Indira Gandhi for their similarity in looks and way of speaking, Priyanka Gandhi has been the go-to campaigner for the party since her entry into active politics and even before that when she campaigned for her mother Sonia and brother Rahul.

Congress leaders from Wayanad handed over the election certificate of the Wayanad parliamentary by-election to Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday and conveyed their best wishes.