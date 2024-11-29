Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Rajasthan BJP Prez Madan Rathore Receives Death Threat From Unidentified Caller

Published 14:31 IST, November 29th 2024

BREAKING: Rajasthan BJP Prez Madan Rathore Receives Death Threat From Unidentified Caller

"The man called me and threatened to shoot me," Rathore told PTI from Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan BJP Prez Madan Rathore Receives Death Threat From Unidentified Caller | Image: Agencies

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Friday received a death threat from an unidentified caller, who also hurled abuses at him.

Rathore, a Rajya Sabha MP, was in Delhi when he received the call.

"The man called me and threatened to shoot me," Rathore told PTI from Delhi.

He said that as soon as he picked up the call, the caller started abusing him, and said he would shoot him.

The police has been informed about the matter, he said.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, and several other BJP leaders reached out to Rathore to inquire about the incident. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 14:31 IST, November 29th 2024

