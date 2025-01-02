Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Takes Oath as New Kerala Governor.

New Delhi: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the 23rd Governor of Kerala during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. The event took place on Thursday, with Kerala High Court Chief Justice Justice Nitin Jamdar administering the oath at 10:30 AM.

Arlekar succeeds Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been reassigned to the position of Governor of Bihar . The ceremony was attended by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , his Cabinet colleagues, and senior political leaders from various parties.

Arlekar arrived in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday and was warmly received by Chief Minister Vijayan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer, and ministers K. Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally.

This change came after the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, appointed Khan as the new Governor of Bihar and assigned Arlekar to Kerala.