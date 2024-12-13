Search icon
  • BREAKING: RBI Gets Bomb Threat Email in Russian, Second Incident in a Month

Published 09:43 IST, December 13th 2024

BREAKING: RBI Gets Bomb Threat Email in Russian, Second Incident in a Month

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
RBI could be planning a local cloud storage service. | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) received a mail written in Russian on Friday (December 13), threatening to blow up the bank's Mumbai campus with explosives.

As per sources, a case has been registered in the matter at Mata Ramabai Marg police station.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

This makes to be the second incident, where India's top bank received a threat.  

(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added) 

Updated 10:27 IST, December 13th 2024

RBI

