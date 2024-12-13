Published 09:43 IST, December 13th 2024
BREAKING: RBI Gets Bomb Threat Email in Russian, Second Incident in a Month
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
RBI could be planning a local cloud storage service. | Image: Reuters
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) received a mail written in Russian on Friday (December 13), threatening to blow up the bank's Mumbai campus with explosives.
As per sources, a case has been registered in the matter at Mata Ramabai Marg police station.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
This makes to be the second incident, where India's top bank received a threat.
(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added)
Updated 10:27 IST, December 13th 2024