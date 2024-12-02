‘Regrettable’: MEA Condemns Breach at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep regret over the breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala earlier today. In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA emphasized that diplomatic and consular properties must never be targeted under any circumstances.

The Indian government has assured that it is taking immediate steps to enhance security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, as well as for all Deputy and Assistant High Commissions across the country.

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came hours after thousands of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladeshi mission in the capital city of Tripura protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on minorities in that country.

"The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their deputy/assistant high commissions in the country," it said. India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

New Delhi also hoped that the case relating to Das, arrested on a charge of sedition, will be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner. The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the stepping down of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.