RJ Simran Singh Popular Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment
Popular social media influencer and RJ, Simran Singh was suspiciously found dead in a Gurugram apartment.
Gurugram: Popular social media influencer and RJ, Simran Singh was suspiciously found dead in a Gurugram apartment. The Gurugram police suspected her death by suicide.
