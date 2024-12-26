Search icon
Published 18:18 IST, December 26th 2024

RJ Simran Singh Popular Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Popular social media influencer and RJ, Simran Singh was suspiciously found dead in a Gurugram apartment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
RJ Simran Singh Popular Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment | Image: X

Gurugram: Popular social media influencer and RJ, Simran Singh was suspiciously found dead in a Gurugram apartment. The Gurugram police suspected her death by suicide.

Updated 18:18 IST, December 26th 2024

