  • Sambhal Violence: SC Says No Further Action Over Mosque Survey Till Muslim Side's Plea Listed in HC

Published 12:39 IST, November 29th 2024

Sambhal Violence: SC Says No Further Action Over Mosque Survey Till Muslim Side's Plea Listed in HC

"Peace and harmony must be maintained," the bench told the UP administration.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sambhal Violence: SC Says No Further Action Over Mosque Survey Till Muslim Side's Plea Listed in HC | Image: Republic

Sambhal: The Supreme Court on Friday (November 29) ordered the trial court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal to not proceed with the case against the Sambhal Jama Masjid till the Shahi Idgah committee of the mosque moves the High Court, ANI reported. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar ordered the Allahabad High Court to take up the plea of the Muslim side within three working days of its filing.

"We hope and trust that the trial court will not proceed with the matter till the high court takes up and passes any order in the matter," it said.

"Peace and harmony must be maintained," the bench told the UP administration.

The bench further directed the state government to maintain peace and harmony in the Sambhal district and set up a peace committee comprising members of both communities.

The top court further asked the Sambhal trial court not to open any report, which may be filed before it, till the high court takes up the matter and passes an order on the plea of the Muslim side.

The bench advised the Muslim side to move the high court against the impugned order of the district court, which has kept the matter pending and ordered its listing in the week which will commence on January 6.

The management committee of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the November 19 order of the district court directing survey of the Mughal-era mosque while seeking an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge.

Tensions brewed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

On November 24, protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence.  

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated 14:13 IST, November 29th 2024

