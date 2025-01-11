Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station

Published 15:53 IST, January 11th 2025

BREAKING: Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station

An under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, trapping several workers underneath the debris.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station | Image: ANI

Kannauj: At least two dozen workers were feared trapped under the debris after an under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon. 

Six workers have been rescued and rushed to the hospital, according to police sources.

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl said, who rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation.

"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," he said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:39 PM today, an under-construction lintel collapsed during beautification work due to a shuttering failure. The incident left five workers injured, all of whom were transported to the hospital for treatment.

VIDEO | Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station

The rescue operations were underway as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were also present on the site.

(More details awaited.)


 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:08 IST, January 11th 2025

Recommended

BCCI Make A Shocking U-Turn On Rahul's Plea, Batter To Compete vs ENG
SportFit
CM Yogi Says PM Modi Ended 500-Year Wait for Ayodhya People | LIVE
India News
Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles Home Survives Wildfires, New Owners Confirm
Entertainment News
J Hope Gives THIS Response To BTS Army When Asked About Tour In India
Entertainment News
Visa and Entry Guidelines for Malaysia: A Guide for Indian Tourists
Initiatives
Hydrants Ran Dry,No Water as Firefighters Battled Deadly LA Wildfires
World News
UP Double Murder: 3-Year-Old Girl, Grandmother Bludgeoned to Death
India News
Grand Celebrations in Ayodhya on 1st Anniv of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
India News
Varun Dhawan's Baby John To Release On OTT In March 2025?
Entertainment News
Ram Charan Greets Sea Of Fans With Folded Hands Outside His House
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: