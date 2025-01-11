BREAKING: Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station

Kannauj: At least two dozen workers were feared trapped under the debris after an under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon.

Six workers have been rescued and rushed to the hospital, according to police sources.

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl said, who rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation.

"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," he said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:39 PM today, an under-construction lintel collapsed during beautification work due to a shuttering failure. The incident left five workers injured, all of whom were transported to the hospital for treatment.

VIDEO | Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station

The rescue operations were underway as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were also present on the site.

