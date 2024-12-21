Nelamangala Accident: Container Truck Falls on Car, Kills 6

Bengaluru: Six people were killed when a container truck overturned onto their car in Nelamangala on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Talekere, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The truck, carrying a large cargo container, overturned onto the car in which the six people were seated.

Among the six deceased was Chandram Yagapol, CEO of Last Software Solutions.

Videos of the incident have emerged, showing the overturned truck on top of the car. The car is seen completely crushed.

Nelamangala police rushed to the scene to manage the crowd.

What Happened?

According to reports, a collision occurred between two trucks, following which the truck fell onto the car. A total of six people, including two women, two men, and a child, were killed. All the deceased hailed from Maharashtra .

The deceased have been identified as Chandram Yagapol (48), Gourabai (42), Deeksha (12), John (16), Vijayalakshmi (36), and Arya (6).

Chandram was the MD and CEO of IAST Software Solutions. He was an experienced player in automotive, embedded software development. He graduated in electrical and electronics engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal.

Owing to the accident, traffic was severely impacted on National Highway 48.