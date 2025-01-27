Sridhar Vembu Steps Down As CEO of Zoho Corp

New Delhi, India: Founder of Zoho Corp, Sridhar Vembu stepped down as the CEO of the software firm on Monday and assumed the role of 'Chief Scientist'.

"A new chapter begins today. In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission," he wrote on X.

“Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO. Our co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will lead our ManageEngine division and Mani Vembu will lead the http://Zoho.com division. The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge,” Vembu added.