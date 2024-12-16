Sushil Singhania Gets Transit Anticipatory Bail In Atul Subash Suicide Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted transit anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania in the suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subash.

Sushil Singhania is the uncle-in-law of deceased Atul Subhash and was named in the FIR registered in the suicide case.

The anticipatory bail pleas of Nikita Singhania, her mother, and her brother were rendered infructuous as they were already under arrest.

‘If We End Up Believing This Suicide Note’

While appearing for Sushil before a bench led by Justice Saurabh Srivastava, Senior Advocate Manish Tiwari raised significant doubts about the authenticity of the suicide note left by Subhash, stating that “if this suicide note is believed, God knows who all will end up in the dock”.

Nikita Singhania, Mother Arrested

Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania was arrested days after Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie committed suicide and in his 24-page suicide note, he blamed his wife and in-laws for mentally torturing him and extorting money from him by filing false cases against him and his family.

Nikita Singhania, Atul Subhash's wife was arrested from Gurugram. Nikita's mother and brother, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania have also been taken into police custody from Prayagraj. The three have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

Atul Subhash Accused Wife, In-Laws of Harassment

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager at a private company, took his own life earlier this month in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note in which he accused his wife and her relatives of harassment.

The note also claimed that a judge had asked for Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased Bengaluru techie, Atul Subhash, appealed on Sunday for custody of his grandson.

Subhash's father Pawan Kumar Modi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , and other authorities to secure custody of his grandson.