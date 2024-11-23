Swara Bhaskar's Husband Fahad Ahmad Trails from Anushakti Nagar, Sana Malik Leads

New Delhi: Fahad Ahmad, actress Swara Bhaskar's husband who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 from NCP-SP in Anushakti Nagar, is trailing as per the Election Commission of India while Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik is leading from the constituency.

Anushakti Nagar Assembly Election Result: Fahad Ahmad Trailing

Anushakti Nagar Assembly Election Results: Sana Malik of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in Anushakti Nagar by a margin of 3378 votes while Fahad Ahmad, husband of actress Swara Bhaskar who is contesting from Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar(NCP-SP), is trailing. The Anushakti Nagar seat falls under the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP ( Ajit Pawar faction) leader and the father of Sana Malik - Nawab Malik - had won the Anushakti Nagar seat in 2019. Malik had also held the same seat from 2009 to 2014.

Fahad Ahmad on Joining NCP-SP

Speaking to ANI, Ahmad said, "The roots of Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are connected with 'Samajwad'...The public has been waiting for elections in Maharashtra to get rid of the current government. Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are like families. There is a very strong relationship between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Pawar & Supriya Sule and Akhilesh Yadav ..."

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024

The ruling BJP -led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 47 seats, as per the early trends. Indicating a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies, as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58 and NCP in 35 seats. In the MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 9 seats, Congress in 20 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 18 seats.