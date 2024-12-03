Search icon
Published 15:44 IST, December 3rd 2024

Taj Mahal Gets Hoax Bomb Threat

Taj Mahal in Agra received a bomb threat via email today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Taj Mahal in Agra received a bomb threat via email today. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A hoax bomb threat to blow up Taj Mahal was received via an email to the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism on Tuesday.

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into service but nothing suspicious was found, ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, entrusted with the security of the Taj, told PTI.

"An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. We have found nothing as per the email. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams reached the Taj Mahal for the safety check," he said.

According to Deepti Vatsa, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, The email regarding the bomb threat was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle for action.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:04 IST, December 3rd 2024

