  • TN Governor Left House Over 'Brazen Disrespect' to Constitution, National Anthem: Raj Bhavan

Published 11:09 IST, January 6th 2025

TN Governor Left House Over 'Brazen Disrespect' to Constitution, National Anthem: Raj Bhavan

As per Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi left the state assembly over brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Athem.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | Image: PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi left the State Assembly in "deep anguish" over the "brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem," on Monday, the Raj Bhavan said.

Ravi arrived at the House to deliver the customary address to the members.

He made fervent appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu for singing the National Anthem but they "cussedly refused," the Governor's office alleged in a post on social media post 'X.' "The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of Governor's address." "Today on arrival of Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung. Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," it said.

The post uploaded by the Raj Bhavan was briefly removed for a while before being re-posted on the micro-blogging site.

Last year, Ravi had concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the content of the address that were later 'expunged.' The Raj Bhavan had then alleged Ravi's advice to the Tamil Nadu government to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the Governor's address to the Assembly was ignored by the DMK regime. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 11:31 IST, January 6th 2025

