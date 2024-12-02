Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • TMC Skips All-Party Meeting Called by Congress as Parliament Deadlock Continues

Published 10:47 IST, December 2nd 2024

TMC Skips All-Party Meeting Called by Congress as Parliament Deadlock Continues

TMC has skipped the all-party meet called by Congress amid Parliament deadlock, stressing on the fact that the Parliament should run despite issues.

Reported by: Digital Desk
All-Party Meet Called by Cong Skipped by TMC | Image: ANI

New Delhi: All all-party meeting called by the Congress , is underway at the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and is being attended by the various leaders of Opposition. However, the Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) MPs have skipped the meeting and are stressing on the regular functioning of the Parliament as deadlock during the winter session persists.

TMC Skips All-Party Meeting Called by Congress

The all-party meeting called by the Indian National Congress, has been skipped by the MPs of Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress (TMC). This possible rift between two major parties of INDI Bloc are because of the Parliament deadlock. While Congress leaders state that no parliament will function till the Adani issue is not discussed, TMC MPs want the Parliament to function as usual and that issues must not cause hindrance to the daily running of the Parliament.

MPs Attend All-Party Meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's Office

Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc convened a meeting in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the resumption of proceedings of both Houses of Parliament on Monday at 11 am.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , was also present in this meeting along with other party leaders. Congress MP K Suresh said that a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was held in the presence of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament.

Parliament Proceedings Adjourned, Jaishankar Was to Address on India-China Ties

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was to address the Lok Sabha today and speak about the India-China ties during his address, but that did not happen as both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till tomorrow. The Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

(Inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:16 IST, December 2nd 2024

TMC Congress Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Manipur

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.