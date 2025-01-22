Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Breaking: Tragic Accident in North Karnataka Claims 10 Lives, 15 Injured

Published 09:21 IST, January 22nd 2025

Breaking: Tragic Accident in North Karnataka Claims 10 Lives, 15 Injured

An accident occurred in Karnataka, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and leaving 15 others injured on Wednesday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Accident Breaking | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: A devastating accident occurred in Karnataka, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and leaving 15 others injured on Wednesday morning. The victims, who were traveling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables, were passengers in a truck that met with the accident. 

Accident in North karnataka  

The local police, including SP Narayana M from Karwar, Uttara Kannada, are investigating the incident.

Stay tuned for more updates as the investigation progresses…    

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:37 IST, January 22nd 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: