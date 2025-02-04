BREAKING: Uttarakhand First, Gujarat Next: Harsh Sanghvi Announces Panel for UCC Implementation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Tuesday the formation of a five-member panel tasked to prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and make the law.

CM Bhupendra Patel stated, "To prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and make the law, a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai has been constituted.”

He further mentioned, "The committee will submit its report to the state government within 45 days. Based on this report, the government will make a decision." These remarks were made during a press conference.

The state government will decide on implementing the UCC after reviewing the report.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff.

Uttarakhand UCC Implementation:

Uttarakhand was the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates the UCC portal and regulations at the Chief Minister's residence on January 27, Monday.

In 2022, the Government of Uttarakhand established a five-member expert committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law for the state.

Subsequently, the state introduced technology-driven systems to support the UCC. Online portals were developed for both citizens and officials.