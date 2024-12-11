Rahul Gandhi Gives Rose And Tiranga To Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been leading the Congress protests against the ruling Bhratiya Janata Party ( BJP ), on Wednesday gave a rose and Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh .

Rahul Gandhi Gives Rose to Rajanth Singh

Several Congress MPs were also spotted handing out roses to NDA MPs within the Parliament premises

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned for the next day without transacting any business as opposition and treasury benches traded charges over the impeachment notice against the House Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Opposition parties on Tuesday gave a notice to move a motion to impeach Dhankhar over his alleged partisan role as the Chairperson of the Upper House.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Dhankhar gave the floor to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju to speak and said he would allow Deputy Leader of the Congress party Pramod Tiwari to speak thereafter.

But MPs from both sides rose in their respective seats, shouting slogans and counter slogans.

Rijiju attacked the Congress over the impeachment notice, calling the allegations against the Chair baseless. When his turn came, Tiwari could hardly speak a sentence when Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12:00 hours.

After the laying of the papers, the Chair said he had received five notices under rule 267 that seek to set aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised through them.

He began mentioning the names of the MPs who had moved the notices when treasury benches and opposition MPs started rising in their places. He then gave the floor to Rijiju to speak.

The minister said Dhankhar, a son of farmer, has been a protector of the dignity of the House.

"Opposition does not believe in democracy. It does not obey the Chair," he said. "You level baseless allegations (against the chair). You have no right to be a member of Rajya Sabha if you cannot honour and obey the Chair." He went on to state that the treasury benches will defend any move to attack the honour and dignity of the Chair. "We will not allow this." Rijiju, thereafter, raised the issue of alleged nexus between US hedge fund tycoon George Soros and Congress that, ruling party has alleged poses a threat to national security.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has alleged links with George Soros who funds Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that puts out anti-India content, he claimed.

"You are working with them. You speak the same language as them. You stand with anti-India forces and then you give notice against the chairman," he said, but did not offer any proof to substantiate his allegations except for an international media report that claimed OCCRP was funded by a US agency.

He said Dhankhar is one person who has stood for the farmer and the poor. He has taken the lead to protect the constitution. "We feel honoured that he is in the Chair. We will not allow any attempt to harm the dignity of the Chair," he said, asking for the links between Soros and Gandhi to be revealed in the house.

"I condemn the Congress party," he added.

Dhankhar then gave floor to former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda but he couldn't be heard as the opposition started shouting slogans.

The chair then called Tiwari to speak.