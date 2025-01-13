Bride’s Mother Calls Off Wedding In Bengaluru Over Groom’s Drunken Misbehaviour

New Delhi: A wedding in Bengaluru took an unexpected turn when the groom, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, along with his friends, caused chaos during the ceremony.

A viral video circulating online shows the bride’s mother cancelling the wedding in front of shocked relatives after the groom misbehaved and threw the aarti thali while the religious rituals were being performed.

In the video, the bride’s mother can be heard expressing her disappointment and concern for her daughter’s future.

She boldly decided to call off the wedding right then and there, stating that if this was how the groom and his family behaved, there was no place for such disrespect in her daughter’s life.

“I trusted you all a lot, but you didn’t respect us. Honestly. I beg you with folded hands. If this is how things are now, what will happen to my daughter in the future?" she says, her voice steady but filled with emotion.

Despite attempts by the groom’s family to de-escalate the situation and ask for a resolution later, the bride’s mother remained firm in her decision. “You must leave. If this is how you behave, then we do not want your presence,” she declared.

The video, shared widely across social media platforms, has sparked a range of reactions. The Instagram post by a local page that shared the footage, read, “A surprising incident from Bengaluru has left many in disbelief. On the wedding day, the groom and his friends, under the influence, caused disruption and behaved inappropriately. Their actions escalated to the extent that the wedding ceremony had to be called off. The bride’s mother, with great humility, requested the wedding party to leave.”

The video has garnered over 17 lakh views since it was shared, with many praising the bride's mother for her bravery.

One user commented, “Very good Aunty, we are proud of you,” while another wrote, “Good decision. Couldn’t he stay sober on his special day?"

Many viewers have expressed admiration for the bride's mother, highlighting the difficult decision she had to make. One user noted, “Takes guts to stand up for your daughter when there are financial burdens and societal judgements to be considered due to a cancelled wedding. Few hours of discomfort and stress is better than ruining a precious human’s life.” Another comment added, “Saved her from years of suffering or divorce. We need more parents with critical thinking skills than mugged-up sentences like ‘Adjust Karlo, it will be better once you have a child,’ ‘What will people think,’ etc."