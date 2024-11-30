BSF Guwahati Frontier Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 12.7 Crore in 2024

Guwahati (Assam): Working continuously to tackle smuggling of narcotics and various contraband across India's international borders, Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF), seized narcotics worth Rs 12.7 crore that included phenyl, gold, Yaba tablets, ganja and other contraband items from January 1 to November 29 2024, said a statement by BSF Guwahati.

Highlighting the operations of the Border Force, the BSF DIG Harmeet Singh said, “The Guwahati BSF Frontier has done a great job in carrying out their duties...and there was no such major situation which developed here on Guwahati Frontier.

We had good operational achievements, and we also had good relations with the border population.”

Since January 1 of 2024, BSF troops have also apprehended 35 Bangladeshi nationals and 96 Indian nationals. The security force also seized 6088 cattle heads from smugglers.

According to a statement by the BSF, they have seized 6,8851 bottles of phensedyl; 1,655 kg of ganja; 3,060.34 grams of gold; 1,0881 Yaba tablets; 1,0017 bottles of liquor, 1.86 lakh kg of sugar during the period.

"BSF Guwahati Frontier, since its inception in October 2011, has been assigned to guard a very challenging and complex Indo-Bangladesh border in states of West Bengal and Assam with an area of responsibility of 509 km along Bangladesh, including 91.726 km long riverine borders & Charlands.

To secure the assigned International Border on Indo - Bangladesh border, 11 BSF Bns are deployed under 3 Sectors including a Water Wing," read a statement by Guwahati BSF.

In addition, BSF Guwahati Frontier is also maintaining professional relations with its counterpart i.e. Border Guard Bangladesh and both the Forces are continuously making best efforts to further improve the bilateral relations through mutual cooperation, and maintain peaceful situation in the border areas.

Many contentious issues on the border have been resolved.

Earlier on November 21, highlighting the work done by the BSF to combat transborder smuggling, the Force seized cumin seeds worth Rs 3.69 lacs in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

The 528 kgs of cumin seeds were meant for smuggling from India to Bangladesh, according to the Border Force.