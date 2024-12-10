Search icon
Published 15:06 IST, December 10th 2024

BSP Functionary Killed as Car Hits his Motorbike in MP's Morena

A Bahujan Samaj Party BSP functionary was killed when a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SP functionary killed as car hits his motorbike in MP's Morena | Image: PTI/representative

Morena: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionary was killed when a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place in Ambah town at 7.15 am when the victim, Dr Rambaran Sakhwar, was on way to a market from his house in Gurudwara Mohalla.

When Sakhwar reached near the NCC ground and was crossing the road, a speeding car hit his motorcycle, following which he got flung in the air and then fell on the ground, Ambah police station in-charge Satendra Singh Kushwah said.

The car driver fled from the spot leaving behind the vehicle, but he was later arrested and legal action was being taken against him, he said.

Sakhwar unsuccessfully contested the 2023 state assembly polls from Ambah seat on the BSP's ticket. He had secured third place in the election to Ambah assembly segment.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 15:06 IST, December 10th 2024

