Published 19:47 IST, January 25th 2025

BSP Leader Shot Dead In Ambala, Police Hunt For Assailants

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana’s Ambala was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Naraingarh area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BSP Leader Shot Dead In Ambala, Police Hunt For Assailants | Image: X

Ambala: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana ’s Ambala was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Naraingarh area. The murder took place on Friday evening when the deceased was travelling in a car with his friends. The deceased has been identified as Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra, who had contested the Haryana Assembly elections.

According to the police, a group of unknown assailants in Ambala’s Naraingarh fatally shot Rajjumajra on Friday evening, when he was travelling in a car with two of his friends, Puneet and Gugal.

A senior police official stated that Puneet suffered bullet injuries but is out of danger. Rajjumajra succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, late Friday night. The attackers are still unidentified, and police have launched an investigation.

Superintendent of Police (Ambala) SS Bhoria has formed a team to catch the assailants. Local BSP leaders are demanding swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

As per reports, Rajjumajra had previously contested the assembly election from Naraingarh.

Further investigation into the case is being carried out.
 

Updated 19:49 IST, January 25th 2025

Haryana

