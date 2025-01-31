Union Budget 2025 in association with

LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:13 IST, January 31st 2025

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Economic Survey In Parliament Today | LIVE

Budget 2025 Live Updates: Economic Survey 2025 is set to be presented in the Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Economic Survey In Parliament Today | LIVE | Image: ANI

Economic Survey Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to be present Economic Survey in the Parliament  today at 12 noon in the Lok Sabha and at 2 pm in the Rajya Sabha. The report focuses on the nation's infrastructure, agriculture, and industry growth and highlights potential growth sectors.  

Devotees Continue to Arrive at Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra for Holy Dip
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Air Quality Dips
Economic Survey 2025 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Table the Economic Survey Today
08:22 IST, January 31st 2025

Devotees Continue to Arrive at Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra for Holy Dip

Despite the stampede, which stalled bathing in the Sangam nose area for nearly three hours on ‘Mauni Amavasya’, faith superseded fear as devotees continued to take the holy dip at all 48 bathing ghats of the Kumbh Mela area today.
 

08:12 IST, January 31st 2025

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Air Quality Dips

Dense fog blanketed the national capital and other parts of north India on Friday reducing visibility in several areas.

 

08:04 IST, January 31st 2025

Economic Survey 2025 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Table the Economic Survey Today

Economic Survey 2025 Live: Economic Survey 2025 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey in the Parliament on Friday afternoon. The Economic Survey document will be tabled at 12 noon in the Lok Sabha and at 2 pm in the Rajya Sabha.

08:04 IST, January 31st 2025

Economic Survey 2025: Who will present the Economic Survey 2025?

The Economic Survey 2025 will be presented in front of the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Budget Session on January 31.

08:04 IST, January 31st 2025

Economic Survey 2025 Live: When is the Economic Survey released?

Economic Survey 2025 Live: The Parliament's Budget session will begin on January 31 and conclude on April 4. The Economic Survey is set to be presented today on January 31.

07:19 IST, January 31st 2025

Economic Survey 2025: Who prepares the Economic Survey?

Economic Survey 2025 Live: The Economic Survey was prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs(DEA)  and headed by the Chief Economic Advisor. It will be released by Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget. 
 

07:18 IST, January 31st 2025

Economic Survey 2025 Live: What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an analysis report of India's growth prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The report focuses on the nation's infrastructure, agriculture, and industry growth and highlights potential growth sectors.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:22 IST, January 31st 2025

