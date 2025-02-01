Published 11:49 IST, February 1st 2025
Budget 2025: New Income Tax Bill To Be Introduced Next Week, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Budget 2025: New Income Tax Bill To Be Introduced Next Week, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: X
Budget 2025: A New income tax bill will be introduced next week, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday while presenting the Union Budget 2025.
Updated 11:58 IST, February 1st 2025