Budget 2025: Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana To Benefit 1.7 Crore Farmers | Key Takeaways For Agri Sector

Budget 2025: During the presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that agriculture remains the "first engine" driving the nation's economic growth. She highlighted several key initiatives aimed at boosting the agricultural sector, benefiting millions of farmers across the country.

One of the standout features of the budget is the introduction of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which will focus on improving agricultural productivity in 100 districts identified with low yields.

This programme will be implemented in collaboration with state governments and is expected to directly impact 1.7 crore farmers.

"The aim of this initiative is not only to increase agricultural output but also to provide ample opportunities for rural areas," said FM Sitharaman.

In a move to address the country's pulse production, the government will roll out a National Mission for Edible Oil Seeds and a special six-year programme aimed at achieving near self-sufficiency in pulses.

Focused on key crops such as tur, urad, and masoor, the initiative will also provide special benefits to farmers engaged in pulse cultivation, including financial support and training.

FM Sitharaman also placed a spotlight on the Makhana farmers of Bihar , announcing the establishment of a Makhana Board in the state.

This board will provide training, financial support, and market access to enhance Makhana production and the livelihoods of farmers in the region.