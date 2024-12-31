Bullocks Pull Electric Vehicle In Rajasthan District, Video Is Viral

New Delhi: After mid-way breakdown, an electric car belonging to a Rajasthan leader was pulled by a pair of bullocks near Deedwana district.

The incident came to light after a video went viral showing two bulls pulling an electric compact SUV car after it broke down mid journey.

The car belonged to Kuchaman Nagar Parishad leader Anil Singh Medtia.

Since, the car breakdown happened in a village which didn’t have any immediate towing services, some farmers decide to help the leader.

The farmers then got bullocks to tow the electric vehicle. Watch the video here:

In a similar incident, a Ferrari was stranded on the sands of Revdanda Beach in Raigad. Unexpectedly, a bullock cart came to the rescue which effortlessly pulled the luxury car out of the sand. The video of the event went viral on social media.