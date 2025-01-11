‘Bunkum’: Devina Mehra Says 90-Hour-Work For ‘Nation or Company Building' Makes No Sense

Mumbai: Devina Mehra, an entrepreneur and founder of First Global, has strongly criticised the idea of a 90-hour work week for 'nation-building' or 'company building.' Her comments come in response to L&T Chairman S. N. Subrahmanyan's controversial remarks advocating for employees to work 90 hours a week, suggesting that they should have no life outside of work.

Mehra did not mince words, calling the recommendation "bunkum" and arguing that it makes no sense. She highlighted several key points to support her stance.

According to Devina's social media post, research indicates that increasing work hours beyond a certain point significantly reduces productivity. The human mind and body are not capable of maintaining focused, high-quality work for such extended periods on a regular basis. Additionally, the toll on physical and mental health is substantial.

Drawing from her experience at Citibank, Mehra recalled how many officers would waste time in the late afternoon only to resume work later to impress their bosses. This dysfunctional culture, she noted, is something she avoided as an entrepreneur, focusing instead on output rather than face time at work.

Mehra pointed out that such work hour recommendations often assume that men can work around the clock while their wives manage the home and children. This outdated notion excludes women from the workforce or forces them to choose between a career and a family.

She cited the example of Mr. Narayan Murthy, who outsourced parenting to his wife and her family, leading to a disturbing family dynamic.

Data shows that no country has transitioned from low to middle income without substantial participation of women in the workforce. To build the country and its economy, Mehra argued, it is essential to attract more women to the workforce, not less.

Mehra also highlighted the negative social consequences of such work cultures in countries like Korea and Japan, where women have opted not to marry, leading to plummeting birth rates.

While Mehra acknowledged the importance of putting in the hours to master a skill, she emphasised that this does not necessarily mean long hours in the office. Instead, it involves continuous learning and self-improvement outside of work hours.