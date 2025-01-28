Burari Building Collapse: 3 Dead, Rescue Ops Ongoing, Owner Under Probe

Burari Building Collapse: Three people, including two girls, lost their lives after a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Burari area, according to the police on Tuesday.

A newly constructed building near Oscar Public School collapsed on Monday evening. So far, 12 people have been rescued, while three bodies have been recovered from the debris, police confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Saadhna, 17, and Radhika, 7. The third victim, a man, is yet to be identified, officials said.

Rescue Operations Underway

A police officer stated that rescue efforts are ongoing, with the possibility of more people trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the Delhi Police, they received information about the collapse at around 7 PM. The structure, a new construction spanning 200 square yards, was the site of the tragedy.

Immediately after the incident, the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services launched a rescue operation.

"The rescue mission is still in progress. Police, fire department personnel, and the NDRF are on-site. The area has been cordoned off, and officers are gathering information from locals to determine how many people might still be trapped," said the officer.

An investigation into the collapse is underway, with multiple teams formed to look into the matter. Legal action is being initiated against the building owner, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed her grief over the incident on X, promising all possible support to those affected.

"The building collapse in Burari is extremely tragic. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure swift relief and rescue operations. All possible assistance will be provided to the affected families," she wrote in Hindi.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also addressed the incident on social media.

"This incident is heartbreaking. Our Burari MLA, Sanjeev Jha, has been directed to immediately assist the administration with relief and rescue efforts and support the local residents in every possible way," Kejriwal posted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg shared a video of the rescue operations on Tuesday morning.