Published 12:58 IST, January 6th 2025

Bus Crashes into Tractor-Trolley in UP Amid Dense Fog, 10 Injured

A private bus going from Nepal to Chandigarh rammed into a tractor-trolley moving ahead of it amid dense fog.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bus Crashes into Tractor-Trolley in UP Amid Dense Fog, 10 Injured | Image: META AI

Shahjahanpur: A private bus going from Nepal to Chandigarh rammed into a tractor-trolley moving ahead of it amid dense fog here on Monday, injuring 10 people, police said.

The condition of three of the injured, including a toddler, is stated to be serious, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S said the bus was going to Chandigarh from Nepal. When it reached Tikunia on Assam Road in the Khutar police station area, it collided with the tractor-trolley that was moving ahead of it due to low visibility caused by fog.

Ten people were injured in the accident. Bus driver Vishal (44) and a woman, Sita (28), and her son Sushil (3) sustained serious injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the government medical college. The remaining injured were discharged after first-aid, he said.

The bus and the tractor-trolley have been seized, the SP said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 12:58 IST, January 6th 2025

