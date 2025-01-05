Published 15:01 IST, January 5th 2025
Bystanders Rob Injured Truck Driver Asking For Help After Horrific Truck Accident
Truck driver who suffered major injuries to his head and can be seen yelling and shouting at people who are standing in front of his truck making videos.
Truck Driver Accident: A video of a truck driver is going viral on social media who was looted after he was badly injured in a horrific road accident.
The video claims that the truck driver injured in a road accident got stuck on the seat and people started looting his mobile and purse instead of helping him. Viral video is said to be from Karnataka; however, it is not yet confirmed as to when and where this incident happened.
Truck driver who suffered major injuries to his head and can be seen yelling and shouting at people who are standing in front of his truck making videos. A few hands can be seen wiping off valuable things like a wallet and mobile phone kept on the dashboard through the broken windscreen.
A helpless driver who was stuck on his seat due to an accident was unable to move. The entire video sends shivers through the spine and raises some serious questions on humanity.
Truck Driver Accident Viral Video
Netizens React to Truck Driver Accident video
This viral video has disturbed netizens, sparking debate online. Thousands of users are reacting to the viral truck driver accident video.
One user wrote, “Here people take out jewellery and money from the bodies of dead people, and this one is jured.” Another commented, “It is very shameful. Similarly, another user said, We are not worthy of being called humans." Whereas one more user asked, “Who is making the video?.”
One more viewer says, “Please don't blame humanity, where people lynch people with no regret or fear of law and our leaders promote them and this is new normal, from such society how u expect humanity, sympathy or helping. These people are worst animal. Some exceptions are there like you who raise voice.”
