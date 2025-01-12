Cab Driver And Aadhar Centre Owner Arrested In Voter Registration Fraud In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly forging documents to secure voter identification cards, a move that has raised concerns about the integrity of the voter registration process. The accused, Juber (35), a cab driver from Ramesh Enclave, and Nadeem (30), a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, were arrested following an investigation into fraudulent voter ID applications.

The case came to light on December 30 when the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for Assembly Constituency-09 (Kirari) filed a complaint with the Prem Nagar Police Station. The complaint revealed that five individuals had submitted applications for voter registration using forged documents. Upon a detailed review, it was discovered that one of these applications, submitted by Juber, contained falsified information.

In response to the complaint, an FIR was registered, and a police team was formed to investigate the matter. While the voter ID applications of three individuals were found to be legitimate, Juber's application raised suspicion due to discrepancies in the residential address on his Aadhar card, which had been altered before submitting his voter ID application.

The officer investigating the case explained, "The tampering was linked to the address on Juber's Aadhar card, which had been intentionally changed before his application for a voter ID card. While the Aadhar number itself was genuine, the alteration of the address was discovered to be a deliberate attempt to obtain a voter ID card under fraudulent circumstances."

Further investigations uncovered that Juber had handed over his original Aadhar document to Nadeem, who operates a Jan Sewa Kendra in Mangolpuri. Nadeem, who assists with various online applications, including for voter IDs and Aadhar cards, used his position to alter the details and submit the fraudulent application on Juber's behalf.

Both Juber and Nadeem were arrested, and efforts are now underway to determine if there are additional individuals or networks involved in similar fraudulent activities. As part of the investigation, the police have seized the hard disk from Nadeem's shop to gather further evidence that could uncover the full extent of the forgery operation.