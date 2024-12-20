Cab Driver Stabbed to Death Over Rs 400 Fare Dispute in Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old cab driver was brutally stabbed to death by a passenger and his friends following a dispute over a fare of Rs 400 in Northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area. The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 17 and 18. The deceased, identified as Sandeep, who drove a taxi for Rapido, was found injured in a pool of blood at the roadside near Sonia Vihar Pusta.

According to the police, Sandeep had picked up three passengers namely Deepanshu alias Ashu, Rahul, and Mayank, from Noida. After reaching Pusta 2 in Sonia Vihar, the ride was completed, but the accused refused to pay the fare of Rs 400, leading to a fight.

During the altercation, one of their associates, Nikhil, and a minor allegedly stabbed Sandeep in his head and abdomen. Sandeep succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya stated that CCTV footage near the spot was checked during the investigation. Further probe revealed that the cab was booked in the name of one Prateek.

The police are currently investigating the matter and have arrested the accused. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of cab drivers in the city.

"Prateek revealed that on December 17, he along with Deepanshu, Rahul, Mayank, Nikhil, and one minor met in Kondli where they consumed liquor. Thereafter, he booked a cab for Depanshu, Rahul and Mayank as they live in the Sonia Vihar area," Paweriya said.