Cabinet Gives Green Signal For Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota, Details Inside

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that cabinet has given approval for a third launch pad at ISRO 's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

It will be built at a cost of Rs 3,985 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

This project envisages the establishment of the launch infrastructure at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh for the 'Next Generation Launch Vehicles' of ISRO and also to support as standby launch pad for the second launch pad at Sriharikota.

This will also enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions, the government said in a statement.

Utility of Third Launch Pad

The third launch pad will be designed to have a configuration that is universal and adaptable.

Launchpad can support not only NGLV but also the LVM3 vehicles with semicryogenic stage as well as scaled up configurations of NGLV, an official statement said.

It will be realised with maximum industry participation fully utilising ISRO's experience in establishing the earlier launch pads and maximally sharing the existing launch complex facilities.

The third launch pad is targeted to be established within a duration of four years, the statement said.