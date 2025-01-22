Published 12:23 IST, January 22nd 2025
HC To Hear Doc's Family, CBI, Convict Before Deciding on Admission of State's Appeal in RG Kar Case
Calcutta HC has said that it will decide whether or not the state's appeal will be admitted or not, after discussion with Abhaya's family, CBI and Sanjoy Roy.
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said it would hear the CBI, the victim's family and the convict before deciding on the admission of an appeal filed by the West Bengal government claiming inadequacy of sentence given by a trial court in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.
The high court said it will hear the matter on Monday.
The CBI opposed the state's right to file an appeal in the case, claiming that it was the prosecuting agency and had the right to prefer the appeal on the grounds of inadequacy of the sentence.
The Sealdah court on Monday sentenced Roy to life imprisonment till death for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
A division bench, presided by Justice Debangshu Basak, said that it would hear the CBI, the family of the victim and the convict through their lawyers before deciding on the admission of the state government's appeal.
