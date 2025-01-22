Published 15:44 IST, January 22nd 2025
'Can't Blame Bangladesh': Farooq Weighs In on Saif Stabbing Row; Likens Indians in US to Bangladeshi Illegals
Abduallah said, “Maharashtra is the financial capital, and everyone goes there. If someone comes and attacks Saif, I am against the attack, but..."
New Delhi, India: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has stirred the pot in the ongoing debate about Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, following a recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in Maharashtra. Addressing the controversy, Abduallah said, “Maharashtra is the financial capital, and everyone goes there. If someone comes and attacks Saif, I am against the attack and wish him well. But we cannot blame an entire nationi for teh actions of one person.”
Abdullah drew parallels to the situation of Indians abroad, referencing illegal immigrants from India in the United States.
“Like in the case of Canada, it’s a man, not a nation. How many illegal Indians are in the USA? Trump gave figures. Man goes everywhere for food,” he remarked.
