Cancel BPSC Exams, Hold Re-examination on All Centres: Chirag Paswan

Patna: Demanding cancellation of the BPSC 70th CCE exam, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that he has learnt about the “irregularities” that have occurred on a “large scale” in the state service exams.

When asked about his stand on the Combined Competitive Exams, Paswan whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an NDA constituent but not a part of the government in the state said, "Many members of my family, my nieces and a nephew, took the exams. I have learnt from them the shocking lapses that took place."

Chirag Paswan said that he has been made aware that question papers are not available in adequate numbers.

“So, these were printed after the tests had officially begun. After a short while, these question papers were for all to see on social media platforms like WhatsApp and X,” he said.

'Why Re-Examination At Only One Centre?'

The Union minister lambasted the BPSC authorities for turning a deaf ear ('kaan mein tel daal ke pade hue hain') to these complaints and asked that "why did the commission order re-examination for one of the centres if it was so sure that all was fine?".

Paswan asserted that he "fully backed" the contention of other candidates that they were being denied a level playing field.

"In a competitive exam, just one mark makes a difference to the prospects of candidates. So why leave a large number of them with the grouse that they could have done better if they too could get another chance," asked Paswan.