Cape Town Tops, Mumbai Only Indian City In World's 50 Best Cities To Live In

Are you curious about the most desirable cities to live in? Then, Time Out's latest survey has got you all the information. Every year, the publication polls thousands of locals worldwide to determine the top cities to call home. The 2025 list is out, and it consists of exciting destinations that excel in food, culture, nightlife, affordability, and livability.

From iconic metropolises like New York and London to the vibrant cities of Cape Town and Mexico City, this year's ranking is packed with the best of the best. These cities offer a unique blend of excitement, comfort, and livability that makes them stand out from the rest. Notably, Mumbai is the only Indian city in the top 50 best cities in the world.

Whether you are a foodie, a culture vulture, or a party animal, there is something for everyone in these incredible cities. So, if you are thinking of moving or just curious about the best places to live, check out Time Out's top picks for 2025.

Here is the list of the top 10 cities:

1. Cape Town

Why it’s special: Known for its stunning natural beauty, Cape Town offers visitors the chance to explore everything from Blue Flag beaches to vineyards, all while enjoying vibrant nightlife and history. The city has become a major foodie destination and is considered one of the happiest cities in the world.

Visit now because: Don’t miss the brand-new wine safari in the Durbanville Wine Valley, followed by a culinary adventure at the V&A Waterfront’s Time Out Market.

Local insights: 95% of locals rated Cape Town’s food scene highly, with 97% of residents claiming the city makes them happy.

2. Bangkok

Why it’s special: Bangkok offers a perfect blend of rich culture, incredible food, and a lively atmosphere. From the grand temples to vibrant street markets, the city’s warmth and hospitality are unmatched. It’s one of the best places in the world for affordable and delicious eats.

Visit now because: The Bangkok Art Biennale, running until February, brings cutting-edge art exhibitions and workshops throughout the city.

Local insights: 86% of locals consider Bangkok’s food scene amazing, and 84% find dining out to be affordable.

3. New York

Why it’s special: Known for its hustle and bustle, New York City is always changing and evolving, making it an exciting place to live and visit. With world-class attractions, a thriving arts scene, and exciting nightlife, it never fails to deliver.

Visit now because: NYC is quickly becoming a top sports destination, with major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a surge in local teams’ success.

Local insights: 92% of New Yorkers approve of the city’s arts and culture, and 78% consider it the most exciting city.

4. Melbourne

Why it’s special: Melbourne continues to thrive, known for its culinary scene, street culture, and live music venues. The city has been investing in green spaces, wellness hubs, and major infrastructure projects to keep it fresh and exciting.

Visit now because: The NGV is hosting the largest retrospective of Yayoi Kusama’s works ever seen in Australia, including a new infinity room.

Local insights: Melbourne is ranked second for restaurants and eating out and fourth in the culture category.

5. London

Why it’s special: London is a vibrant melting pot of cultures, offering a diverse food scene, historic landmarks, and exciting nightlife. It’s constantly evolving, with new venues and experiences popping up regularly, from trendy clubs to museum openings.

Visit now because: You can be among the first to experience the new trains on the Piccadilly line and visit the new V&A East Storehouse, including the David Bowie Centre.

Local insights: London ranks highly for diversity and inclusivity, with 92% of locals happy with the city’s cultural offerings.

6. New Orleans

Why it’s special: A city with a rich history, diverse culture, and an unbeatable live music scene, New Orleans is known for its resilience. The city is bouncing back stronger than ever, with annual festivals and an evolving food scene that combines the old and the new.

Visit now because: New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX, alongside exciting art exhibitions and new hospitality spots like Nobu at Caesars Hotel.

Local insights: New Orleans ranks as one of the most affordable cities, with 83% of locals saying drinks are reasonably priced at bars.

7. Mexico City

Why it’s special: Mexico City is a hub for art, culture, and food. With year-round festivals, open-air film screenings, and vibrant markets, there’s always something happening. The city continues to grow with exciting new openings in art, bars, and dining.

Visit now because: The city is home to new spots like HandShake bar and artisanal pasta at Piazza Pasticcio by Michelin-starred chefs.

Local insights: 96% of residents say they’re happy in Mexico City, citing its everyday joys and cultural experiences.

8. Porto

Why it’s special: Porto is a charming city that’s earned international recognition for its beauty and culture. Known for its excellent restaurants, the city continues to impress with its scenic urban beaches, Michelin-starred eateries, and cultural events.

Visit now because: Time Out Market Porto is now open, offering a collection of the city’s top culinary experiences in a stunning railway station.

Local insights: 78% of locals say Porto is beautiful, and 80% are happy living there.

9. Shanghai

Why it’s special: Shanghai is a dynamic city where old meets new. With its clean streets, innovative events, and unique mix of traditions, Shanghai is a place where you never know what might happen next. The city is a hub for indie culture and electric nightlife.

Visit now because: Shanghai is the debut destination for Raw Wine, the world’s largest network of organic wines, and cult musician Ginger Root will perform in March.

Local insights: Shanghai’s nightlife received top ratings, with 80% of locals finding it easy to make friends.

10. Copenhagen

Why it’s special: Copenhagen is all about balance — good food, great people, and a slower pace of life. It’s a city focused on sustainability, community, and culture, with a welcoming atmosphere that makes it a desirable place to visit or live.

Visit now because: Copenhagen is at its best in the winter, with exhibitions like Flora Yukhnovich’s show at Ordrupgaard and the OCEAN exhibition at Louisiana.

Local insights: 59% of locals say happiness has grown in the city, making it one of the happiest places to live.

49. Mumbai

Why it’s special: Mumbai is described as an emotion, blending the glamour of stars with the serenity of the sea. Despite its chaotic nature, Mumbai is known for its warm, welcoming people.

The city combines the old and new, from the historic Worli Koliwada fishing village to the artistic Kala Ghoda district. New infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road and the first underground metro line are improving accessibility, though traffic remains a challenge.

Midnight cycling clubs such as Wandering Souls and Mischief Treks are becoming popular, offering rides along the coastline from Marine Drive to Colaba Causeway when the streets are empty.

Visit now because: Mumbai is famous for its street food, particularly vada pav (potato fritters).

The city now offers regional fine dining experiences that allow visitors to sample the country's flavors, such as cocktails and chakna at Bombay Daak.

Fine dining experiences like the ten-course tasting menu at Masque and the Supper Clubs of India series add to the city's appeal.