Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi Martyred In IED Blast Just Weeks Before Wedding

Ranchi: Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, a brave Indian Army officer made the ultimate sacrifice on Tuesday just weeks before his wedding. He was martyred in an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, Captain Bakshi (25) was set to marry on April 5. He had recently visited home, attended a family wedding, and helped with his marriage preparations before returning to duty. His father Ajendra Singh received the heart-wrenching news while attending a wedding with his wife.

Ajendra Singh remembered his son's passion for joining the army since childhood. "My son had a passion to join the army since childhood and was about to get married on 5 April to a doctor serving in the Indian Army," he said.

Captain Bakshi was among two soldiers who lost their lives when an IED exploded in the Laleali area of the Akhnoor sector during a routine fence patrol. Another soldier sustained injuries in the blast.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the incident on X, stating, “Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol, resulting in two fatalities. Our troops are dominating the area, and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers."

Captain Bakshi had completed his studies in Guwahati and joined the Indian Army in 2023. He had been on a week-long leave from 16 January and had left home to rejoin duty on 24 January.

His family runs a restaurant business in Hazaribagh. His mortal remains reached Ranchi Airport on Wednesday before being transported to Hazaribagh.