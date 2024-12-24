Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Caught on Camera: Driver Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire in MP's Dhar

Published 21:48 IST, December 24th 2024

Caught on Camera: Driver Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire in MP's Dhar

"The driver’s body was completely burnt, making it challenging to establish his identity", said officials.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Driver charred to death in MP's Dhar | Image: Screengrab

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: A tragic incident took place in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, where a driver was charred to death after his car caught fire following a collision.

The incident occurred in Koswada village, approximately 60 kilometers from the district headquarters. According to Singhana police sub-inspector Prakash Sarote, the car reportedly hit a stone, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Trapped inside, the driver was unable to escape and succumbed to the flames.

"The driver’s body was completely burnt, making it challenging to establish his identity. Efforts are underway to confirm his details," Sarote said.

The car involved in the accident was registered in the name of Nanuram Prajapat, a resident of Kothda village. Authorities are investigating whether the owner was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

An eyewitness reported that locals attempted to rescue the driver but were unable to approach the vehicle due to the intensity of the blaze. Despite their efforts, the flames engulfed the car rapidly, leaving no time for intervention.

The charred remains of the vehicle and the driver have been sent for forensic analysis, with authorities urging residents to exercise caution while driving on rugged terrain.
 

Updated 21:48 IST, December 24th 2024

