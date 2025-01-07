CBI's Bharatpol Unveiled: Amit Shah Launches Portal to Fight Terrorism, Security Challenges

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah launched BHARATPOL portal developed by central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on 07th January, 2025 in Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Amit Shah Launched BHARATPOL Portal

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the central government has taken several important initiatives to strengthen the country's law enforcement agencies. BHARATPOL portal will significantly facilitate Indian LEAs enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance.

INTERPOL in India

CBI, as the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) for INTERPOL in India, facilitates international cooperation in criminal matters in collaboration with various agencies across the country, including law enforcement agencies. At the Central, State, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UO’s) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organizations. Presently, communications among the CBI, ILOs, and UOs primarily relies on letters, emails and faxes.

Amit Shah addressing the launching ceremony of BHARATPOL

BHARATPOL to be a Game Changer

The growing footprint of transnational crimes including cyber-crime, financial crimes, online radicalization, organized crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking etc, necessitates rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations. To address this challenge, CBI has developed BHARATPOL Portal, accessible through its official website, which will bring all the stakeholders on a common platform.

The BHARATPOL portal will streamline the processing of all requests for international assistance through INTERPOL, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded INTERPOL notices. The BHARATPOL portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges. By facilitating easier and faster access to international assistance, it will strengthen India's efforts in combating transnational crimes.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah would also be presenting Police Medals to 35 CBI officers/officials, who have been awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.