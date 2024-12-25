CCTV Captures Miraculous Survival: Child Runs Over By Car In Vasai, Gets Up And Walks Home

Palghar: A child miraculously survived after he was run over by a car, while playing in the Vasai area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which later went viral. The child, however, sustained severe injuries during the accident and was taken to hospital. Shockingly, the driver of the car didn't stop and fled the scene after the accident.

In the one minute long viral video, it can be seen that a cab with passengers in it, ran over a child while taking a turn. Surprisingly, the child stood up by himself after the accident and went home, while other children present nearby rushed to him.

According to the reports, the child has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is claimed to be critical.