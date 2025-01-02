Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CCTV Footage Captures Heated Argument Between Puneet Khurana And Wife Days Before Suicide

Published 16:17 IST, January 2nd 2025

CCTV Footage Captures Heated Argument Between Puneet Khurana And Wife Days Before Suicide

A video has surfaced on social media platforms containing a heated exchange between Delhi cafe owner Puneet Khurana and his estranged wife Manika Pahwa.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CCTV footage containing heated conversation between Puneet Khurana and his wife surfaces | Image: X

New Delhi: A video has surfaced on social media platforms containing a heated exchange between Delhi cafe owner Puneet Khurana and his estranged wife Manika Pahwa, in which Pahwa accuses her husband of “ruining her life.”

Puneet Khurana (40), allegedly committed suicide on the night of December 30 at his residence in Delhi. According to the police, Khurana had committed suicide by hanging. 

“He was found lying on the bed with a ligature mark over his neck,” they said.

'You Ruined My Life'

According to the surfaced CCTV footage, the wife is heard shouting at her husband, saying, “The problem is my life has been spoiled. I will go to your locality and create a scene. The way you are sitting here with overconfidence, soon you will keep crying on the phone.”

Puneet Khurana's Sister Accuses Manika Pahwa of Torture

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Puneet's sister, Leena Khattar, revealed that his wife often called him 'Fattu'. 

Narrating how his brother was being tortured, Leena Khattar said, “Puneet's wife used to call him ‘fattu’, and he can't do anything in life” 

“Puneet's wife was mentally harassing his brother, his parents and used to say that she would put blame on his parents and throw them out of the house.”, Leena said.
Pahwa and Khurana tied the knot in 2016. However, their relationship began to deteriorate after a year and a half of marriage, leading them to mutually seek a divorce through the court.
 

Updated 16:18 IST, January 2nd 2025

