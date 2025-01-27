Central Govt Takes Notice Of High Airfare In Flights To Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Directs Airlines To Lower Prices

Prayagraj: The Civil Aviation Ministry has taken notice of the exorbitant airfare prices to Prayagraj, where the Mahakumbh festival is currently underway. Amidst reports of high airfares on the flights bound for Prayagraj, the ministry has directed airlines to lower their prices for Prayagraj flights. The central government stated that the Civil Aviation Ministry's move aims to make air travel more affordable for pilgrims and tourists attending the Mahakumbh Mela.

The Union Ministry's intervention comes after numerous complaints about inflated airfare prices were received.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has instructed airlines to review their pricing and reduce fares to make them more reasonable. The Ministry's decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of devotees planning to visit Prayagraj during the festival.