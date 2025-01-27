Published 19:41 IST, January 27th 2025
Central Govt Takes Notice Of High Airfare In Flights To Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Directs Airlines To Lower Prices
The Civil Aviation Ministry has taken notice of the exorbitant airfare prices to Prayagraj, where the Mahakumbh festival is currently underway.
Prayagraj: The Civil Aviation Ministry has taken notice of the exorbitant airfare prices to Prayagraj, where the Mahakumbh festival is currently underway. Amidst reports of high airfares on the flights bound for Prayagraj, the ministry has directed airlines to lower their prices for Prayagraj flights. The central government stated that the Civil Aviation Ministry's move aims to make air travel more affordable for pilgrims and tourists attending the Mahakumbh Mela.
The Union Ministry's intervention comes after numerous complaints about inflated airfare prices were received.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has instructed airlines to review their pricing and reduce fares to make them more reasonable. The Ministry's decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of devotees planning to visit Prayagraj during the festival.
The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj has been attracting crores of pilgrims from across the country and abroad. The festival at Prayagraj Triveni Sangam is in full swing, and the reduced airfare prices will undoubtedly be a welcome move for the devotees.
