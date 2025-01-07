Published 16:28 IST, January 7th 2025
Centre Cancelled Allotment Of Delhi Chief Minister's Residence, Alleges Atishi
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Elections 2025: Centre has cancelled allotment of Delhi Chief Minister’s residence day before announcement of polls, alleges Atishi.
Updated 16:28 IST, January 7th 2025